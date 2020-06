Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning Brick Home in Cotswold in Quiet cul-de-sac - Beautiful brick home in Cotswold with an open floor plan. Master on the main floor. Quiet cul-de-sac just a few blocks from Cotswold Shopping Center. Easy access to Center City and SouthPark. Hardwood floors on the main level, great storage throughout, 2 car garage, stainless appliances, private rear yard. Available for immediate occupancy.



(RLNE3931423)