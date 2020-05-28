All apartments in Charlotte
11045 Ardglass Court
11045 Ardglass Court

11045 Ardglass Ct · No Longer Available
Location

11045 Ardglass Ct, Charlotte, NC 28213
Eastway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently built in 2017, University area townhouse. Loft, Master & 1 bedroom upstairs, 1 bedroom & full bath on the main level. Spacious garage, end unit for privacy and quiet enjoyment. Granite counters in kitchen, lots of space in maple wood cabinets, stainless appliances, hardwood flooring in foyer, fireplace in the living room. Extended rear patio. Water, lawn maintenance, trash disposal fees, washer & dryer included. Located conveniently close to major shopping and interstates. Beautifully kept, come see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11045 Ardglass Court have any available units?
11045 Ardglass Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11045 Ardglass Court have?
Some of 11045 Ardglass Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11045 Ardglass Court currently offering any rent specials?
11045 Ardglass Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11045 Ardglass Court pet-friendly?
No, 11045 Ardglass Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11045 Ardglass Court offer parking?
Yes, 11045 Ardglass Court offers parking.
Does 11045 Ardglass Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11045 Ardglass Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11045 Ardglass Court have a pool?
No, 11045 Ardglass Court does not have a pool.
Does 11045 Ardglass Court have accessible units?
No, 11045 Ardglass Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11045 Ardglass Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11045 Ardglass Court has units with dishwashers.

