11045 Ardglass Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Recently built in 2017, University area townhouse. Loft, Master & 1 bedroom upstairs, 1 bedroom & full bath on the main level. Spacious garage, end unit for privacy and quiet enjoyment. Granite counters in kitchen, lots of space in maple wood cabinets, stainless appliances, hardwood flooring in foyer, fireplace in the living room. Extended rear patio. Water, lawn maintenance, trash disposal fees, washer & dryer included. Located conveniently close to major shopping and interstates. Beautifully kept, come see!