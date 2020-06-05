11044 Derryrush Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool

Well maintained spacious Home with Open flowing Floor Plan offers Spacious rooms, Large Master BR n Second bedroom. Huge Patio perfect to relax and enjoy the nature or a cookout with friends/family. Very convenient location close to UNCC and I-485 Exit, Shopping and Restaurants. Neighborhood amenities include Pool and Club House. Contact today for More Details!



Directions:Located off University City Blvd. From Hwy 85 , take exit 43 towards NC-49 S/University City Blvd. Turn right onto University City Blvd, Turn right onto Back Creek Church Rd. Turn right onto Hanberry Blvd. Turn right onto Derryrush.