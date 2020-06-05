All apartments in Charlotte
11044 Derryrush Dr
11044 Derryrush Dr

11044 Derryrush Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11044 Derryrush Dr, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Well maintained spacious Home with Open flowing Floor Plan offers Spacious rooms, Large Master BR n Second bedroom. Huge Patio perfect to relax and enjoy the nature or a cookout with friends/family. Very convenient location close to UNCC and I-485 Exit, Shopping and Restaurants. Neighborhood amenities include Pool and Club House. Contact today for More Details!

Directions:Located off University City Blvd. From Hwy 85 , take exit 43 towards NC-49 S/University City Blvd. Turn right onto University City Blvd, Turn right onto Back Creek Church Rd. Turn right onto Hanberry Blvd. Turn right onto Derryrush.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11044 Derryrush Dr have any available units?
11044 Derryrush Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11044 Derryrush Dr have?
Some of 11044 Derryrush Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11044 Derryrush Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11044 Derryrush Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11044 Derryrush Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11044 Derryrush Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11044 Derryrush Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11044 Derryrush Dr offers parking.
Does 11044 Derryrush Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11044 Derryrush Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11044 Derryrush Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11044 Derryrush Dr has a pool.
Does 11044 Derryrush Dr have accessible units?
No, 11044 Derryrush Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11044 Derryrush Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11044 Derryrush Dr has units with dishwashers.
