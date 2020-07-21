All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 24 2019 at 3:19 AM

11025 Olde English Drive

11025 Olde English Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11025 Olde English Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
Hamilton Circle

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**No longer accepting any more applications due to overwhelming amount of interest, thanks
One level living....Move In Ready!! 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch style home w/single car garage sits 10 mins from Uptown Charlotte with easy access to both I-85 and I-77. Shopping, dining, nightlife and the YMCA are conveniently located just 10-12 away. This home comes with a fenced yard and security system. No pets, No smoking. *Each applicant is subject to credit, employment and background check verification. Owner is licensed NC agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11025 Olde English Drive have any available units?
11025 Olde English Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11025 Olde English Drive have?
Some of 11025 Olde English Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11025 Olde English Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11025 Olde English Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11025 Olde English Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11025 Olde English Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11025 Olde English Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11025 Olde English Drive offers parking.
Does 11025 Olde English Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11025 Olde English Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11025 Olde English Drive have a pool?
No, 11025 Olde English Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11025 Olde English Drive have accessible units?
No, 11025 Olde English Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11025 Olde English Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11025 Olde English Drive has units with dishwashers.
