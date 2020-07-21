11025 Olde English Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

**No longer accepting any more applications due to overwhelming amount of interest, thanks

One level living....Move In Ready!! 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch style home w/single car garage sits 10 mins from Uptown Charlotte with easy access to both I-85 and I-77. Shopping, dining, nightlife and the YMCA are conveniently located just 10-12 away. This home comes with a fenced yard and security system. No pets, No smoking. *Each applicant is subject to credit, employment and background check verification. Owner is licensed NC agent