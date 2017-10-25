All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

11019 Carmel Crossing Rd

11019 Carmel Crossing Road · No Longer Available
Location

11019 Carmel Crossing Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
11019 Carmel Crossing Rd - Property Id: 105008

A privately owned South Charlotte 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo that feels like a single family home is available June 1, 2020. Featuring beautiful laminate flooring on main level, granite countertops with dining area and an additional bar top for dining. This home includes two master floor plans with their own full bath and walk in closets. An assigned parking space is included and additional parking spaces are readily available. Additional amenities include swimming pool, tennis courts and green space. Available for move in May 15, 2019
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105008
Property Id 105008

(RLNE5814011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11019 Carmel Crossing Rd have any available units?
11019 Carmel Crossing Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11019 Carmel Crossing Rd have?
Some of 11019 Carmel Crossing Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11019 Carmel Crossing Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11019 Carmel Crossing Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11019 Carmel Crossing Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 11019 Carmel Crossing Rd is pet friendly.
Does 11019 Carmel Crossing Rd offer parking?
Yes, 11019 Carmel Crossing Rd offers parking.
Does 11019 Carmel Crossing Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11019 Carmel Crossing Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11019 Carmel Crossing Rd have a pool?
Yes, 11019 Carmel Crossing Rd has a pool.
Does 11019 Carmel Crossing Rd have accessible units?
No, 11019 Carmel Crossing Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11019 Carmel Crossing Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11019 Carmel Crossing Rd has units with dishwashers.
