11014 Cripple Creek Ln
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

11014 Cripple Creek Ln

11014 Cripple Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11014 Cripple Creek Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
11014 Cripple Creek Ln Available 06/21/19 Stone Creek Ranch End Unit Townhouse for Rent - Water Included.
Exquisite 3 beds and 2.5 bath end unit townhouse located in Stone Creek Ranch Subdivision. Hardwoods floor on main, granite counters, gas log fireplace, gas range, large master suite with trey ceiling, backyard patio, large side yard and privacy fence from next door unit.
Easy access to I-485 and excellent location to restaurant and shopping. Great community close to all the conveniences of Ballantyne. Waverly Shopping Center is within a 5-minute drive.

To further inquire about this property, please call 704-769-0123, TEXT or email rentals@myurealty.com

(RLNE3862698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11014 Cripple Creek Ln have any available units?
11014 Cripple Creek Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11014 Cripple Creek Ln have?
Some of 11014 Cripple Creek Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11014 Cripple Creek Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11014 Cripple Creek Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11014 Cripple Creek Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 11014 Cripple Creek Ln is pet friendly.
Does 11014 Cripple Creek Ln offer parking?
No, 11014 Cripple Creek Ln does not offer parking.
Does 11014 Cripple Creek Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11014 Cripple Creek Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11014 Cripple Creek Ln have a pool?
Yes, 11014 Cripple Creek Ln has a pool.
Does 11014 Cripple Creek Ln have accessible units?
No, 11014 Cripple Creek Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11014 Cripple Creek Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 11014 Cripple Creek Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
