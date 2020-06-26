Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

11014 Cripple Creek Ln Available 06/21/19 Stone Creek Ranch End Unit Townhouse for Rent - Water Included.

Exquisite 3 beds and 2.5 bath end unit townhouse located in Stone Creek Ranch Subdivision. Hardwoods floor on main, granite counters, gas log fireplace, gas range, large master suite with trey ceiling, backyard patio, large side yard and privacy fence from next door unit.

Easy access to I-485 and excellent location to restaurant and shopping. Great community close to all the conveniences of Ballantyne. Waverly Shopping Center is within a 5-minute drive.



To further inquire about this property, please call 704-769-0123, TEXT or email rentals@myurealty.com



(RLNE3862698)