Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1101 State Street

1101 State Street · No Longer Available
Location

1101 State Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4BR, 1Bath down the block from the new Enderly Coffee coffee shop and bakery. Blocks to Blue Blaze Brewery. Just north of Westley Heights and only 2 miles, and a cheap uber ride to uptown. Cute Bungalow with large living room. Pet friendly luxury vinyl plank floors. Neutral paint colors. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Washer and dryer included.

Go and show on 1 days notice. Landlord likes to make improvements. Improvements negotiable for moderate increase in monthly rent amount (fence, paint job, landscaping, etc.). Full application consists of a questionnaire (www.gregwalterrealty.com/rentalapp) and background check (mysmartmove.com) completed by all adult applicants. Landlord requires applicants or cosigner with:
- 600+ credit score,
- no past evictions,
- gross household income of 3X monthly rent
- good rental history

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 100
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 State Street have any available units?
1101 State Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 State Street have?
Some of 1101 State Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 State Street currently offering any rent specials?
1101 State Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 State Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 State Street is pet friendly.
Does 1101 State Street offer parking?
No, 1101 State Street does not offer parking.
Does 1101 State Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1101 State Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 State Street have a pool?
No, 1101 State Street does not have a pool.
Does 1101 State Street have accessible units?
No, 1101 State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 State Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 State Street does not have units with dishwashers.

