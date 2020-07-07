1101 State Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4BR, 1Bath down the block from the new Enderly Coffee coffee shop and bakery. Blocks to Blue Blaze Brewery. Just north of Westley Heights and only 2 miles, and a cheap uber ride to uptown. Cute Bungalow with large living room. Pet friendly luxury vinyl plank floors. Neutral paint colors. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Washer and dryer included.



Go and show on 1 days notice. Landlord likes to make improvements. Improvements negotiable for moderate increase in monthly rent amount (fence, paint job, landscaping, etc.). Full application consists of a questionnaire (www.gregwalterrealty.com/rentalapp) and background check (mysmartmove.com) completed by all adult applicants. Landlord requires applicants or cosigner with:

- 600+ credit score,

- no past evictions,

- gross household income of 3X monthly rent

- good rental history