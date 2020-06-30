All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

1101 Jefferson Drive

1101 Jefferson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1101 Jefferson Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Lansdowne

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Location! Enjoy this spacious lot with cozy interior features. - Location! Enjoy this spacious lot with cozy interior features, including a sunroom. Hardwood floors, tile bathrooms and some updates can be enjoyed while being close to everything!

Tenant Responsibilities:
Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer/Trash
Lawn Maintenance/Landscaping
Replacement of lights (interior/exterior)

Pets: Conditional

**BEFORE SUBMITTING AN APPLICATION ON OUR WESBITE, please make sure you have reviewed our APPLICATION CHECKLIST and CRITERIA. You can view this information by going under "Tenant" on the home page and looking under "Quick Links". Please call a staff member if you have any questions.**

NC-16/Providence Rd, R-Jefferson Dr, 1101 Jefferson Dr is on your right.

Amenities:
Built in 1950

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5532236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

