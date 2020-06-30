1101 Jefferson Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly

Location! Enjoy this spacious lot with cozy interior features. - Location! Enjoy this spacious lot with cozy interior features, including a sunroom. Hardwood floors, tile bathrooms and some updates can be enjoyed while being close to everything!



Tenant Responsibilities:

Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer/Trash

Lawn Maintenance/Landscaping

Replacement of lights (interior/exterior)



Pets: Conditional



**BEFORE SUBMITTING AN APPLICATION ON OUR WESBITE, please make sure you have reviewed our APPLICATION CHECKLIST and CRITERIA. You can view this information by going under "Tenant" on the home page and looking under "Quick Links". Please call a staff member if you have any questions.**



NC-16/Providence Rd, R-Jefferson Dr, 1101 Jefferson Dr is on your right.



Amenities:

Built in 1950



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5532236)