11005 Rumney Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Nestled in a cozy cul-de-sac this huge corner lot home is all ready for you to come take a tour! Pull up to this stately home, and notice right away the grand curb appeal! The front entrance leads you right into a front formal sitting area, and dining space. Continue on to the main living area featuring a cozy fireplace; and the floorplan is wide open to the updated kitchen. Conveniently off the kitchen is a spacious two car garage and access to the completely fenced-in backyard. Upstairs you will find the HUGE secondary bedrooms and a large Master bedroom retreat boasting a great big Master bathroom and walk-in closet. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.

