Last updated January 15 2020 at 10:58 PM

11005 Rumney Court

11005 Rumney Court · No Longer Available
Location

11005 Rumney Court, Charlotte, NC 28216
Wedgewood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nestled in a cozy cul-de-sac this huge corner lot home is all ready for you to come take a tour! Pull up to this stately home, and notice right away the grand curb appeal! The front entrance leads you right into a front formal sitting area, and dining space. Continue on to the main living area featuring a cozy fireplace; and the floorplan is wide open to the updated kitchen. Conveniently off the kitchen is a spacious two car garage and access to the completely fenced-in backyard. Upstairs you will find the HUGE secondary bedrooms and a large Master bedroom retreat boasting a great big Master bathroom and walk-in closet. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11005 Rumney Court have any available units?
11005 Rumney Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11005 Rumney Court have?
Some of 11005 Rumney Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11005 Rumney Court currently offering any rent specials?
11005 Rumney Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11005 Rumney Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11005 Rumney Court is pet friendly.
Does 11005 Rumney Court offer parking?
Yes, 11005 Rumney Court offers parking.
Does 11005 Rumney Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11005 Rumney Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11005 Rumney Court have a pool?
No, 11005 Rumney Court does not have a pool.
Does 11005 Rumney Court have accessible units?
No, 11005 Rumney Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11005 Rumney Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11005 Rumney Court does not have units with dishwashers.
