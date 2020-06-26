All apartments in Charlotte
11004 Harrowfield Rd

Location

11004 Harrowfield Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Prestine, move in ready Condo located in the Carmel Village Complex! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located on the first floor and features neutral paint and carpet throughout, new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen, open floor plan, ample storage, spacious living space, walk in closets, covered outdoor patio and so much more! One small pet up to 25 lbs. will be considered, no aggressive breeds. Water included. Close to Ballantyne, Southpark and I-485. Close to shopping and dining as well.

(RLNE4958388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11004 Harrowfield Rd have any available units?
11004 Harrowfield Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11004 Harrowfield Rd have?
Some of 11004 Harrowfield Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11004 Harrowfield Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11004 Harrowfield Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11004 Harrowfield Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 11004 Harrowfield Rd is pet friendly.
Does 11004 Harrowfield Rd offer parking?
No, 11004 Harrowfield Rd does not offer parking.
Does 11004 Harrowfield Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11004 Harrowfield Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11004 Harrowfield Rd have a pool?
No, 11004 Harrowfield Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11004 Harrowfield Rd have accessible units?
No, 11004 Harrowfield Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11004 Harrowfield Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 11004 Harrowfield Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
