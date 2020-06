Amenities

Ranch 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home close to I-485, Reedy Creek, and a short commute to the University of NC and Uptown Charlotte. Formal dining Room, fireplace, hardwood floors throughout. New kitchen cabinets and granite counter top with eat in breakfast nook. Private fenced backyard. Community playground, pool and clubhouse. Washer/Dryer included. Applications www.conradklein.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.