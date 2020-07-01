Amenities

11000 Carmel Crossing Road-CB - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit townhome, this lovely townhome features a beautiful living room with a COZY fireplace and has a screened in patio with views of the woods. Corner unit is close to the neighborhood pool. Convenient to Pineville and Ballantyne area. Carolina Place shopping mall is located 2 miles away along with other shopping centers and restaurants close by.



Take exit 1B toward I-485, keep left to merge onto I-485 S toward Pineville, take exit 64A toward Matthews, turn right onto Johnston Road, turn right onto Carmel Crossing Road, the destination is on your right.



(RLNE5327838)