Charlotte, NC
11000 Carmel Crossing Road
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

11000 Carmel Crossing Road

11000 Carmel Crossing Road · No Longer Available
Location

11000 Carmel Crossing Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
11000 Carmel Crossing Road-CB - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit townhome, this lovely townhome features a beautiful living room with a COZY fireplace and has a screened in patio with views of the woods. Corner unit is close to the neighborhood pool. Convenient to Pineville and Ballantyne area. Carolina Place shopping mall is located 2 miles away along with other shopping centers and restaurants close by.

Take exit 1B toward I-485, keep left to merge onto I-485 S toward Pineville, take exit 64A toward Matthews, turn right onto Johnston Road, turn right onto Carmel Crossing Road, the destination is on your right.

(RLNE5327838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11000 Carmel Crossing Road have any available units?
11000 Carmel Crossing Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11000 Carmel Crossing Road have?
Some of 11000 Carmel Crossing Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11000 Carmel Crossing Road currently offering any rent specials?
11000 Carmel Crossing Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11000 Carmel Crossing Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11000 Carmel Crossing Road is pet friendly.
Does 11000 Carmel Crossing Road offer parking?
No, 11000 Carmel Crossing Road does not offer parking.
Does 11000 Carmel Crossing Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11000 Carmel Crossing Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11000 Carmel Crossing Road have a pool?
Yes, 11000 Carmel Crossing Road has a pool.
Does 11000 Carmel Crossing Road have accessible units?
No, 11000 Carmel Crossing Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11000 Carmel Crossing Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11000 Carmel Crossing Road does not have units with dishwashers.

