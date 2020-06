Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly pool

Townhome in South Charlotte - Renovated 2 bedroom, 2 full bath townhome in Lexington Commons. Granite in Kitchen, Ceramic Tile, Laminate Flooring downstairs & New Carpet Upstairs. New Appliances in 2019. Bedroom 1 has WIC, while Bedroom 2 has 3 Closets. Ceiling Fans in Both Bedrooms. Rear enclosed Patio. This unit is close to Carolina Place Mall & CATS Bus Line is within one block. Quick Access to I-485 & I-77



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5439415)