10935 Harrowfield

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool internet access

Accommodates: 6 Beds: 3 (1 King, 2 Queen)

Parking: 2 Baths: 2



More Information:



Fabulous 3 bedroom condo in a wonderful location! Convenient to Ballantyne, Southpark, I485, shopping and restaurants. Large, open floor plan with loads of natural light. Cozy fireplace in den. Convenient first floor location, with a lovely outdoor patio. The master bedroom has a king sized bed, private bath and a walk in closet. The 2 guest rooms each have queen sized beds. All bedrooms are large and each have flat screened tvs.



All of our properties come completely furnished. Rental includes all utilities, basic cable, wireless internet as well as all of your linens, towels, pots & pans, dishes, washer and dryer..all you have to do is unpack your suitcase and start making yourself at home!



