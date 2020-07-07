All apartments in Charlotte
10935 Harrowfield
10935 Harrowfield

10935 Harrowfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

10935 Harrowfield Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Accommodates: 6 Beds: 3 (1 King, 2 Queen)
Parking: 2 Baths: 2

More Information:

Fabulous 3 bedroom condo in a wonderful location! Convenient to Ballantyne, Southpark, I485, shopping and restaurants. Large, open floor plan with loads of natural light. Cozy fireplace in den. Convenient first floor location, with a lovely outdoor patio. The master bedroom has a king sized bed, private bath and a walk in closet. The 2 guest rooms each have queen sized beds. All bedrooms are large and each have flat screened tvs.

Amenities:

A/C Wifi
Cable Utilities
Washer/Dryer TVs (4 flat screens)
Towels Linens
Pool

All of our properties come completely furnished. Rental includes all utilities, basic cable, wireless internet as well as all of your linens, towels, pots & pans, dishes, washer and dryer..all you have to do is unpack your suitcase and start making yourself at home!

For availability please call

#YoursubletFromHomeRentals
#ShortTermHousing
#CorporateHousing
#ExecutiveHousing
#StayCharlotte

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10935 Harrowfield have any available units?
10935 Harrowfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10935 Harrowfield have?
Some of 10935 Harrowfield's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10935 Harrowfield currently offering any rent specials?
10935 Harrowfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10935 Harrowfield pet-friendly?
No, 10935 Harrowfield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10935 Harrowfield offer parking?
Yes, 10935 Harrowfield offers parking.
Does 10935 Harrowfield have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10935 Harrowfield offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10935 Harrowfield have a pool?
Yes, 10935 Harrowfield has a pool.
Does 10935 Harrowfield have accessible units?
No, 10935 Harrowfield does not have accessible units.
Does 10935 Harrowfield have units with dishwashers?
No, 10935 Harrowfield does not have units with dishwashers.

