10926 Chrudan Drive

Available soon is this great 4BR/2.5BA 2750 sq ft home with 2-car garage. This home is located in the tucked-away Mallard Creek neighborhood of Dilworth Chase. Minutes from great grocery options (including Trader Joe's and Fresh Market) eclectic dining, awesome shopping (Concord Mills Mall; University; Northlake Mall), Mallard Creek Park as well as the light rail station. Lucky tenants will also have wonderful, caring neighbors in a small, tightly-knit community.



This home is spacious and has a newer HVAC system, finished garage (including epoxy flooring), newer washer and dryer and microwave. New flooring was installed throughout the home last year. Each of the four bedrooms is located on the 2nd floor and has ample room and large built-in closets, including a huge master suite with walk-in closet. The attic provides additional storage space,



Kitchen has all appliances and has a breakfast area. Next to the kitchen is the laundry room, which is situated near a half bath and leads to a 2-car garage. Kick back upstairs in the huge loft area adjacent to the bedrooms. This is a non-smoking home and renter's insurance is required. This home is pet-friendly, with a $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Please call for pet restrictions. All applicants must pass a credit check, criminal background check, rental history and employment/income verification. Minimum credit score of 650 and good rental history required! This home will be ready for move in around July 20th at only $1595/month, with a 1-month security deposit required at approval of application. Please call or email to schedule a showing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.