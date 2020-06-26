All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 17 2019 at 1:33 PM

10926 Chrudan Drive

10926 Chrudan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10926 Chrudan Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available soon is this great 4BR/2.5BA 2750 sq ft home with 2-car garage. This home is located in the tucked-away Mallard Creek neighborhood of Dilworth Chase. Minutes from great grocery options (including Trader Joe's and Fresh Market) eclectic dining, awesome shopping (Concord Mills Mall; University; Northlake Mall), Mallard Creek Park as well as the light rail station. Lucky tenants will also have wonderful, caring neighbors in a small, tightly-knit community.

This home is spacious and has a newer HVAC system, finished garage (including epoxy flooring), newer washer and dryer and microwave. New flooring was installed throughout the home last year. Each of the four bedrooms is located on the 2nd floor and has ample room and large built-in closets, including a huge master suite with walk-in closet. The attic provides additional storage space,

Kitchen has all appliances and has a breakfast area. Next to the kitchen is the laundry room, which is situated near a half bath and leads to a 2-car garage. Kick back upstairs in the huge loft area adjacent to the bedrooms. This is a non-smoking home and renter's insurance is required. This home is pet-friendly, with a $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Please call for pet restrictions. All applicants must pass a credit check, criminal background check, rental history and employment/income verification. Minimum credit score of 650 and good rental history required! This home will be ready for move in around July 20th at only $1595/month, with a 1-month security deposit required at approval of application. Please call or email to schedule a showing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10926 Chrudan Drive have any available units?
10926 Chrudan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10926 Chrudan Drive have?
Some of 10926 Chrudan Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10926 Chrudan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10926 Chrudan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10926 Chrudan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10926 Chrudan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10926 Chrudan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10926 Chrudan Drive offers parking.
Does 10926 Chrudan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10926 Chrudan Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10926 Chrudan Drive have a pool?
No, 10926 Chrudan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10926 Chrudan Drive have accessible units?
No, 10926 Chrudan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10926 Chrudan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10926 Chrudan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
