10822 Elm Bend

Great 4 bedroom home near Outlets in Charlotte! - Great location! Great house! Spacious rooms throughout with an open floor plan on the main level. NEW luxury vinyl flooring in the foyer, Kitchen, Breakfast, Laundry & all baths. Newer carpet in remainder of home. Lots of fresh neutral paint & ready to go! Kitchen has good storage & prep space, all appliances including refrigerator. Breakfast Nook for casual dining. Formal Dining Rm also. Convenient main level Master Suite is accented by tray ceiling and has private bath w/ WIC, garden tub and separate shower. Two car garage with opener. Three bedrooms up with flexible Loft space for office/ tv nook/ exercise. Washer/dryer included. LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Very convenient to I-485, Charlotte Premium Outlets & the airport.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2416583)