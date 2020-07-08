All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

10822 Elm Bend

10822 Elm Bend Drive
Location

10822 Elm Bend Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Steele Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
bathtub
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Great 4 bedroom home near Outlets in Charlotte! - Great location! Great house! Spacious rooms throughout with an open floor plan on the main level. NEW luxury vinyl flooring in the foyer, Kitchen, Breakfast, Laundry & all baths. Newer carpet in remainder of home. Lots of fresh neutral paint & ready to go! Kitchen has good storage & prep space, all appliances including refrigerator. Breakfast Nook for casual dining. Formal Dining Rm also. Convenient main level Master Suite is accented by tray ceiling and has private bath w/ WIC, garden tub and separate shower. Two car garage with opener. Three bedrooms up with flexible Loft space for office/ tv nook/ exercise. Washer/dryer included. LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Very convenient to I-485, Charlotte Premium Outlets & the airport.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2416583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10822 Elm Bend have any available units?
10822 Elm Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10822 Elm Bend have?
Some of 10822 Elm Bend's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10822 Elm Bend currently offering any rent specials?
10822 Elm Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10822 Elm Bend pet-friendly?
No, 10822 Elm Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10822 Elm Bend offer parking?
Yes, 10822 Elm Bend offers parking.
Does 10822 Elm Bend have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10822 Elm Bend offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10822 Elm Bend have a pool?
No, 10822 Elm Bend does not have a pool.
Does 10822 Elm Bend have accessible units?
No, 10822 Elm Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 10822 Elm Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 10822 Elm Bend does not have units with dishwashers.

