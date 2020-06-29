10803 Chamberlain Hall Court

Amenities

This beautiful 4 Bed & 2.5 Bath house has it all and is nested in a prime cul-de-sac location of a very quiet neighborhood (Southampton). It has a large rocking chair front porch and a large deck that overlooks great rear yard bordered by mature trees. Enjoy formal living room and dining rooms plus kitchen upgraded with granite and SS appliances, large Breakfast area and great room with cathedral ceiling, two skylights and gas fireplace. Amenities include Basketball court, pool, club house and playground. GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED. $45 Application fee per adult covers background and credit check. Pets are not allowed.