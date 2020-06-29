All apartments in Charlotte
10803 Chamberlain Hall Court
10803 Chamberlain Hall Court

10803 Chamberlain Hall Court · No Longer Available
Location

10803 Chamberlain Hall Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
This beautiful 4 Bed & 2.5 Bath house has it all and is nested in a prime cul-de-sac location of a very quiet neighborhood (Southampton). It has a large rocking chair front porch and a large deck that overlooks great rear yard bordered by mature trees. Enjoy formal living room and dining rooms plus kitchen upgraded with granite and SS appliances, large Breakfast area and great room with cathedral ceiling, two skylights and gas fireplace. Amenities include Basketball court, pool, club house and playground. GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED. $45 Application fee per adult covers background and credit check. Pets are not allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10803 Chamberlain Hall Court have any available units?
10803 Chamberlain Hall Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10803 Chamberlain Hall Court have?
Some of 10803 Chamberlain Hall Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10803 Chamberlain Hall Court currently offering any rent specials?
10803 Chamberlain Hall Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10803 Chamberlain Hall Court pet-friendly?
No, 10803 Chamberlain Hall Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10803 Chamberlain Hall Court offer parking?
Yes, 10803 Chamberlain Hall Court offers parking.
Does 10803 Chamberlain Hall Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10803 Chamberlain Hall Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10803 Chamberlain Hall Court have a pool?
Yes, 10803 Chamberlain Hall Court has a pool.
Does 10803 Chamberlain Hall Court have accessible units?
No, 10803 Chamberlain Hall Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10803 Chamberlain Hall Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10803 Chamberlain Hall Court has units with dishwashers.
