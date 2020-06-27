All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 23 2020 at 7:39 AM

10755 Colony Woods Drive

10755 Colony Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10755 Colony Woods Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Terrific Ballantyne 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath property resting on .35 acre lot with oversized 2 car garage. This all brick 2 story home boasts Hardwoods throughout main Level, Updated Kitchen, lots of cabinets. Breakfast area. Formal dining room. Fireplace w/ Built-ins. Gorgeous Master w/ Built-in & Large Closets, updated tile shower with glass door in master, tile in both baths. Neutral colors throughout, updated light cabinetry in kitchen, light granite countertops, subway tile back splash, double sink bowl, refrigerator with ice & water dispensing. Separate laundry with utility sink, washer & dryer included. Huge deck overlooks big flat fenced yard. Attached to great schools. Convenient to 485 and lots of new shopping centers and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Does 10755 Colony Woods Drive have any available units?
10755 Colony Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10755 Colony Woods Drive have?
Some of 10755 Colony Woods Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10755 Colony Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10755 Colony Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10755 Colony Woods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10755 Colony Woods Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10755 Colony Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10755 Colony Woods Drive offers parking.
Does 10755 Colony Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10755 Colony Woods Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10755 Colony Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 10755 Colony Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10755 Colony Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 10755 Colony Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10755 Colony Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10755 Colony Woods Drive has units with dishwashers.
