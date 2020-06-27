10755 Colony Woods Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Terrific Ballantyne 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath property resting on .35 acre lot with oversized 2 car garage. This all brick 2 story home boasts Hardwoods throughout main Level, Updated Kitchen, lots of cabinets. Breakfast area. Formal dining room. Fireplace w/ Built-ins. Gorgeous Master w/ Built-in & Large Closets, updated tile shower with glass door in master, tile in both baths. Neutral colors throughout, updated light cabinetry in kitchen, light granite countertops, subway tile back splash, double sink bowl, refrigerator with ice & water dispensing. Separate laundry with utility sink, washer & dryer included. Huge deck overlooks big flat fenced yard. Attached to great schools. Convenient to 485 and lots of new shopping centers and restaurants.