10712 Norway Spruce Court

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Cul-de-sac lot with a HUGE fenced yard that backs up to mature trees. Washer/dryer included!!! Freshly painted downstairs. Updated kitchen with granite, high cabinets, and beautiful backsplash. The open kitchen leads in to the breakfast area and great room with a gas fireplace and plenty of windows. The master bedroom has a high, trey ceiling with a separate tub/shower in the bathroom suite. The 2nd floor laundry room accommodates the large secondary bedrooms. Community has a pool and tennis court. Available for immediate move in!