Charlotte, NC
10712 Norway Spruce Court
Last updated September 18 2019

10712 Norway Spruce Court

10712 Norway Spruce Court · No Longer Available
Location

10712 Norway Spruce Court, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Cul-de-sac lot with a HUGE fenced yard that backs up to mature trees. Washer/dryer included!!! Freshly painted downstairs. Updated kitchen with granite, high cabinets, and beautiful backsplash. The open kitchen leads in to the breakfast area and great room with a gas fireplace and plenty of windows. The master bedroom has a high, trey ceiling with a separate tub/shower in the bathroom suite. The 2nd floor laundry room accommodates the large secondary bedrooms. Community has a pool and tennis court. Available for immediate move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

10712 Norway Spruce Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Some of 10712 Norway Spruce Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage.
10712 Norway Spruce Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
No, 10712 Norway Spruce Court is not pet friendly.
Yes, 10712 Norway Spruce Court does offer parking.
Yes, 10712 Norway Spruce Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Yes, 10712 Norway Spruce Court has a pool.
No, 10712 Norway Spruce Court does not have accessible units.
No, 10712 Norway Spruce Court does not have units with dishwashers.
