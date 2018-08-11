10648 Bunclody Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful Low maintenance End unit townhome! Fantastic 3 Bed with garage, located near UNCC! It was a Formal model home featuring granite countertops, upgraded 42" maple cabinets, upgraded wood floor and lots of storage! Large master bedroom with walk in closet! Large secondary bedroom. Most accessible.This location is minutes from 485, UNCC, I-85, and a short drive to Concord Mills! Definitely a Gem. HOA maintains outside.

About 10648 Bunclody, Charlotte, North Carolina 28213

Directions:From I-485, take exit 33 to merge onto NC-49 S/University City Blvd. Turn right (from I-485 inner or outer) onto NC-49 S/University City Blvd. Turn left at the light onto Back Creek Church Road. Take first right onto Hanberry Boulevard. Turn right onto Derryrush Avenue. Turn right onto Bunbeg Drive. Turn left onto Bunclody Drive. Unit is immediately on the Left.

