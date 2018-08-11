All apartments in Charlotte
10648 Bunclody Drive
Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:25 AM

10648 Bunclody Drive

10648 Bunclody Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10648 Bunclody Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful Low maintenance End unit townhome! Fantastic 3 Bed with garage, located near UNCC! It was a Formal model home featuring granite countertops, upgraded 42" maple cabinets, upgraded wood floor and lots of storage! Large master bedroom with walk in closet! Large secondary bedroom. Most accessible.This location is minutes from 485, UNCC, I-85, and a short drive to Concord Mills! Definitely a Gem. HOA maintains outside.
About 10648 Bunclody, Charlotte, North Carolina 28213
Directions:From I-485, take exit 33 to merge onto NC-49 S/University City Blvd. Turn right (from I-485 inner or outer) onto NC-49 S/University City Blvd. Turn left at the light onto Back Creek Church Road. Take first right onto Hanberry Boulevard. Turn right onto Derryrush Avenue. Turn right onto Bunbeg Drive. Turn left onto Bunclody Drive. Unit is immediately on the Left.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10648 Bunclody Drive have any available units?
10648 Bunclody Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10648 Bunclody Drive have?
Some of 10648 Bunclody Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10648 Bunclody Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10648 Bunclody Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10648 Bunclody Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10648 Bunclody Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10648 Bunclody Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10648 Bunclody Drive offers parking.
Does 10648 Bunclody Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10648 Bunclody Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10648 Bunclody Drive have a pool?
No, 10648 Bunclody Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10648 Bunclody Drive have accessible units?
No, 10648 Bunclody Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10648 Bunclody Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10648 Bunclody Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
