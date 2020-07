Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Move-In Ready, 3 bedroom end unit townhome in the University area! Main floor has hardwood flooring, Kitchen has Granite countertops, SS appliances. Patio is fenced in to allow private outdoor entertainment. Large master bedroom with walk in closet! Large secondary bedrooms, and second floor laundry! This location is minutes from 485, UNCC, I-85, and a short drive to Concord Mills!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.