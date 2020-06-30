All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

10544 Bunclody Drive

10544 Bunclody Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10544 Bunclody Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Village At Back Creek 3 Bedroom Townhouse - This pleasant 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is a must see! This 2 story home offers an open floor concept that leads straight to the kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with beautiful mahogany cabinets that offer more than enough storage space. Hardwood floors throughout, with carpets on the second level. Living room offers nice windows to bring in natural light, and a fireplace!! The back has a patio that is great for relaxing. 1 car garage included!

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE5332859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10544 Bunclody Drive have any available units?
10544 Bunclody Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10544 Bunclody Drive have?
Some of 10544 Bunclody Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10544 Bunclody Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10544 Bunclody Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10544 Bunclody Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10544 Bunclody Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10544 Bunclody Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10544 Bunclody Drive offers parking.
Does 10544 Bunclody Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10544 Bunclody Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10544 Bunclody Drive have a pool?
No, 10544 Bunclody Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10544 Bunclody Drive have accessible units?
No, 10544 Bunclody Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10544 Bunclody Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10544 Bunclody Drive has units with dishwashers.

