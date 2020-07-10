All apartments in Charlotte
10527 Queensmead Circle
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:29 AM

10527 Queensmead Circle

10527 Queensmead Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10527 Queensmead Circle, Charlotte, NC 28273
Griers Fork

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Charming updated ranch, sitting on a large lot, on a quiet cul-de-sac street. It has a bright open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the great room, dining room, master suite & kitchen. Spacious master with walk in closet, garden tub and shower. Large patio overlooks fenced backyard (New Fence to be installed by 6/15/20). Pet Friendly Landlord! Close to the Outlet Mall, Top Golf, 485, 77, 85, Airport and Uptown. Great Shopping, Great Food, Great Location, Great Schools! One year lease minimum. Employment, background, previous tenancies and credit check will apply. $100 application fee required and if approved will be credited to first months rent. Listing Agent is the Owner. Showings do not start until Sat. 5/30. Property is vacant and available for immediate rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10527 Queensmead Circle have any available units?
10527 Queensmead Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10527 Queensmead Circle have?
Some of 10527 Queensmead Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10527 Queensmead Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10527 Queensmead Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10527 Queensmead Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 10527 Queensmead Circle is pet friendly.
Does 10527 Queensmead Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10527 Queensmead Circle offers parking.
Does 10527 Queensmead Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10527 Queensmead Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10527 Queensmead Circle have a pool?
No, 10527 Queensmead Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10527 Queensmead Circle have accessible units?
No, 10527 Queensmead Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10527 Queensmead Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10527 Queensmead Circle has units with dishwashers.

