10527 Queensmead Circle

Charming updated ranch, sitting on a large lot, on a quiet cul-de-sac street. It has a bright open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the great room, dining room, master suite & kitchen. Spacious master with walk in closet, garden tub and shower. Large patio overlooks fenced backyard (New Fence to be installed by 6/15/20). Pet Friendly Landlord! Close to the Outlet Mall, Top Golf, 485, 77, 85, Airport and Uptown. Great Shopping, Great Food, Great Location, Great Schools! One year lease minimum. Employment, background, previous tenancies and credit check will apply. $100 application fee required and if approved will be credited to first months rent. Listing Agent is the Owner. Showings do not start until Sat. 5/30. Property is vacant and available for immediate rent.