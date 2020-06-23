1049 Pineborough Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

Ready For New Residents! Nice One Level Ranch With Large Deck On Back. Sunny Kitchen With Appliances And Cozy Breakfast Nook. Spacious Living Room. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths Including Master On The Main With Private Bath. 1 Car Garage With Fenced Yard Backing Up To Mason Wallace Park. Do Not Miss Out On Seeing This Home.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1975

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.