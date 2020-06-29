All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 5 2020 at 12:41 PM

10422 Bradstreet Commons Way

10422 Bradstreet Commons Way · No Longer Available
Location

10422 Bradstreet Commons Way, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
new construction
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION!!!! Lanier Village..Avail Now for immediate move in!!
3 bed 2.5 bath home located in Lanier Village. Vinyl Plank floor on lower level, Carpet in bedrooms. Livingroom has gas fireplace. Eat in kitchen with center island. Granite counters in kitchen. Ample counter and cabinet space in kitchen.
Large master bedroom with oversized master walk in closet and full bath.
Secondary bedrooms good size. Laundry room on upper floor. 2 car garage.
AVAIL NOW!!! No pets. No smoking.
https://virtualtourcafe.com/mls/4982401
ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN
MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME
NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES
MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10422 Bradstreet Commons Way have any available units?
10422 Bradstreet Commons Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10422 Bradstreet Commons Way have?
Some of 10422 Bradstreet Commons Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10422 Bradstreet Commons Way currently offering any rent specials?
10422 Bradstreet Commons Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10422 Bradstreet Commons Way pet-friendly?
No, 10422 Bradstreet Commons Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10422 Bradstreet Commons Way offer parking?
Yes, 10422 Bradstreet Commons Way offers parking.
Does 10422 Bradstreet Commons Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10422 Bradstreet Commons Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10422 Bradstreet Commons Way have a pool?
No, 10422 Bradstreet Commons Way does not have a pool.
Does 10422 Bradstreet Commons Way have accessible units?
No, 10422 Bradstreet Commons Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10422 Bradstreet Commons Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10422 Bradstreet Commons Way does not have units with dishwashers.

