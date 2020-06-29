10422 Bradstreet Commons Way

Amenities

NEW CONSTRUCTION!!!! Lanier Village..Avail Now for immediate move in!!

3 bed 2.5 bath home located in Lanier Village. Vinyl Plank floor on lower level, Carpet in bedrooms. Livingroom has gas fireplace. Eat in kitchen with center island. Granite counters in kitchen. Ample counter and cabinet space in kitchen.

Large master bedroom with oversized master walk in closet and full bath.

Secondary bedrooms good size. Laundry room on upper floor. 2 car garage.

AVAIL NOW!!! No pets. No smoking.

https://virtualtourcafe.com/mls/4982401

ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN

MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME

NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES

MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

