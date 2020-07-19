All apartments in Charlotte
10420 Yellow Rose Lane
10420 Yellow Rose Lane

10420 Yellow Rose Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10420 Yellow Rose Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice & Clean, Fresh New Paint, Move-In Ready near Prosperity Village and I-485.

2-Story 3br/2.5bth Single Family Home with a 2-Car Garage, Great Backyard and Deck, Open Floor Plan, 2-car garage, Cozy Fireplace and Living Room, Eat-in Kitchen, 3 Upstairs Bedrooms with Bonus Room, Master Suite with Walk-in-Closet and Garden Tub.

Community Pool and Amenities. Great Location, quick and easy access to I-485 and the new Publix Shopping Center and Restaurants at Prosperity Village.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10420 Yellow Rose Lane have any available units?
10420 Yellow Rose Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10420 Yellow Rose Lane have?
Some of 10420 Yellow Rose Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10420 Yellow Rose Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10420 Yellow Rose Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10420 Yellow Rose Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10420 Yellow Rose Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10420 Yellow Rose Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10420 Yellow Rose Lane offers parking.
Does 10420 Yellow Rose Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10420 Yellow Rose Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10420 Yellow Rose Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10420 Yellow Rose Lane has a pool.
Does 10420 Yellow Rose Lane have accessible units?
No, 10420 Yellow Rose Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10420 Yellow Rose Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10420 Yellow Rose Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
