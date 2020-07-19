10420 Yellow Rose Lane

Amenities
Nice & Clean, Fresh New Paint, Move-In Ready near Prosperity Village and I-485.
2-Story 3br/2.5bth Single Family Home with a 2-Car Garage, Great Backyard and Deck, Open Floor Plan, 2-car garage, Cozy Fireplace and Living Room, Eat-in Kitchen, 3 Upstairs Bedrooms with Bonus Room, Master Suite with Walk-in-Closet and Garden Tub.
Community Pool and Amenities. Great Location, quick and easy access to I-485 and the new Publix Shopping Center and Restaurants at Prosperity Village.
Contact us to schedule a showing.