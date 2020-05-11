All apartments in Charlotte
10414 Pickerel Lane
10414 Pickerel Lane

10414 Pickerel Lane · (704) 332-2206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10414 Pickerel Lane, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10414 Pickerel Lane · Avail. now

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
10414 Pickerel Lane-CB - Awesome 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a 2-car garage. Large family room with a gas fireplace. Kitchen comes with all appliances and features an open airy breakfast area. This home also features a separate formal living and dining room. All 4 spacious bedrooms are located upstairs and each includes a ceiling fan. The laundry room is upstairs and the washer/dryer is included. Large private backyard. House is located in a cul-de-sac. This home is convenient to I-485, The University of North Carolina at Charlotte and more!!

I-85 N to exit 43 (University City) Right on Back Creek Church Rd, left on Wakerobin Ln, right on Speedwell Ct, right onto Pickerel Lane.

(RLNE4058548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10414 Pickerel Lane have any available units?
10414 Pickerel Lane has a unit available for $1,549 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10414 Pickerel Lane have?
Some of 10414 Pickerel Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10414 Pickerel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10414 Pickerel Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10414 Pickerel Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10414 Pickerel Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10414 Pickerel Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10414 Pickerel Lane does offer parking.
Does 10414 Pickerel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10414 Pickerel Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10414 Pickerel Lane have a pool?
No, 10414 Pickerel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10414 Pickerel Lane have accessible units?
No, 10414 Pickerel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10414 Pickerel Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10414 Pickerel Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
