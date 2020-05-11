Amenities

in unit laundry garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

10414 Pickerel Lane-CB - Awesome 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a 2-car garage. Large family room with a gas fireplace. Kitchen comes with all appliances and features an open airy breakfast area. This home also features a separate formal living and dining room. All 4 spacious bedrooms are located upstairs and each includes a ceiling fan. The laundry room is upstairs and the washer/dryer is included. Large private backyard. House is located in a cul-de-sac. This home is convenient to I-485, The University of North Carolina at Charlotte and more!!



I-85 N to exit 43 (University City) Right on Back Creek Church Rd, left on Wakerobin Ln, right on Speedwell Ct, right onto Pickerel Lane.



(RLNE4058548)