10412 Glenburn Lane

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome To The Luxury, and Convenience of Berewick! The First Floor of This Home Features A Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Great Room with Gas Log Fireplace, Kitchen Featuring Tons of Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Granite Counters, A First Floor Bedroom, and Full Bath. Upstairs You Will Find That All Of The Rooms Are Large! You Will Enter The Second Floor In The Loft, Next You Will Enter The Master Suite Through The French Doors. The Master Suite Is Huge, and Includes The Bedroom, Bath with Garden Tub, and Separate Shower, and Walk In Closet. You Will Find Three More Spacious Bedrooms Upstairs. Outside You Will See The Covered Patio Area, and Two Car Garage. Community Pool Available For Resident Use. Available For Immediate Occupancy!