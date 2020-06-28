All apartments in Charlotte
10412 Glenburn Lane
10412 Glenburn Lane

10412 Glenburn Lane · No Longer Available
10412 Glenburn Lane, Charlotte, NC 28278
Dixie - Berryhill

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
parking
pool
garage
Welcome To The Luxury, and Convenience of Berewick! The First Floor of This Home Features A Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Great Room with Gas Log Fireplace, Kitchen Featuring Tons of Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Granite Counters, A First Floor Bedroom, and Full Bath. Upstairs You Will Find That All Of The Rooms Are Large! You Will Enter The Second Floor In The Loft, Next You Will Enter The Master Suite Through The French Doors. The Master Suite Is Huge, and Includes The Bedroom, Bath with Garden Tub, and Separate Shower, and Walk In Closet. You Will Find Three More Spacious Bedrooms Upstairs. Outside You Will See The Covered Patio Area, and Two Car Garage. Community Pool Available For Resident Use. Available For Immediate Occupancy!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

