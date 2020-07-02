10409 Hugue Way

Amenities

Quaint, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home has great curb appeal! Enter into the living and dining area with wall-to-wall carpeting and neutral paint.



The eat-in-kitchen has oak cabinets, matching white appliances and sliding glass doors that lead to the backyard. The bedrooms are spacious and bright with wall-to-wall carpeting. The full bathrooms have combination tub/showers and single-sink vanities. The backyard is great for throwing ball and entertaining.



Just minutes to shopping, dining, and entertainment via I-85 and I-485!



Sorry, no pets.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**