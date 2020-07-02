All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 10409 Hugue Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10409 Hugue Way
Last updated April 17 2020 at 9:07 PM

10409 Hugue Way

10409 Hugue Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10409 Hugue Way, Charlotte, NC 28214
Moores Chapel

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Quaint, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home has great curb appeal! Enter into the living and dining area with wall-to-wall carpeting and neutral paint.

The eat-in-kitchen has oak cabinets, matching white appliances and sliding glass doors that lead to the backyard. The bedrooms are spacious and bright with wall-to-wall carpeting. The full bathrooms have combination tub/showers and single-sink vanities. The backyard is great for throwing ball and entertaining.

Just minutes to shopping, dining, and entertainment via I-85 and I-485!

Sorry, no pets.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10409 Hugue Way have any available units?
10409 Hugue Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 10409 Hugue Way currently offering any rent specials?
10409 Hugue Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10409 Hugue Way pet-friendly?
No, 10409 Hugue Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10409 Hugue Way offer parking?
No, 10409 Hugue Way does not offer parking.
Does 10409 Hugue Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10409 Hugue Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10409 Hugue Way have a pool?
No, 10409 Hugue Way does not have a pool.
Does 10409 Hugue Way have accessible units?
No, 10409 Hugue Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10409 Hugue Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10409 Hugue Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10409 Hugue Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10409 Hugue Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Arden
3306 N McDowell St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte