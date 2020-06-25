10374 Alexander Martin Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse parking pool

Phenomenal rental townhome in Best Location!!! Just a short walk across the street from the neighborhood to boutique shops, restaurants, Target, Marshalls/Home Goods, Old Navy, Best Buy, PetSmart, and so much more in lovely Blakeney Shopping Center. This home sits comfortably in the back of the neighborhood across from Pool/Clubhouse. Walking Trails to Greenway; pet stations. Beautiful Vinyl Plank Flooring, Professionally Painted throughout, Stainless Steel Appliances, Smudge Free Refrigerator, Gorgeous Granite Countertops, polished nickel doorknobs throughout, ceiling fans. Master Bedroom w/ Walk-in Closet & Spacious 2nd Master Bedroom w/large closet. Master bath has Dual Vanities & Garden Tub. Patio/carport, Locked Storage Unit. Also close to Ballantyne, Stonecrest and Waverly with many more options for shopping, services and dining. Washer/Dryer included. Pets accepted conditionally. Good credit only (min 625).