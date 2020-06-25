All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:34 PM

10374 Alexander Martin Avenue

10374 Alexander Martin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10374 Alexander Martin Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
Phenomenal rental townhome in Best Location!!! Just a short walk across the street from the neighborhood to boutique shops, restaurants, Target, Marshalls/Home Goods, Old Navy, Best Buy, PetSmart, and so much more in lovely Blakeney Shopping Center. This home sits comfortably in the back of the neighborhood across from Pool/Clubhouse. Walking Trails to Greenway; pet stations. Beautiful Vinyl Plank Flooring, Professionally Painted throughout, Stainless Steel Appliances, Smudge Free Refrigerator, Gorgeous Granite Countertops, polished nickel doorknobs throughout, ceiling fans. Master Bedroom w/ Walk-in Closet & Spacious 2nd Master Bedroom w/large closet. Master bath has Dual Vanities & Garden Tub. Patio/carport, Locked Storage Unit. Also close to Ballantyne, Stonecrest and Waverly with many more options for shopping, services and dining. Washer/Dryer included. Pets accepted conditionally. Good credit only (min 625).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10374 Alexander Martin Avenue have any available units?
10374 Alexander Martin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10374 Alexander Martin Avenue have?
Some of 10374 Alexander Martin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10374 Alexander Martin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10374 Alexander Martin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10374 Alexander Martin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10374 Alexander Martin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10374 Alexander Martin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10374 Alexander Martin Avenue offers parking.
Does 10374 Alexander Martin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10374 Alexander Martin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10374 Alexander Martin Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10374 Alexander Martin Avenue has a pool.
Does 10374 Alexander Martin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10374 Alexander Martin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10374 Alexander Martin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10374 Alexander Martin Avenue has units with dishwashers.

