10350 Mcgoogan Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Townhome in Ballantyne - Property Id: 219254



Great, move-in ready END unit townhome in the Scots Hill neighborhood in Ballantyne! With over 1,100 heated square feet, this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home as all the right features! It has an open floor plan with a spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space, recessed lighting, a dining area and a breakfast area, living room with ceiling fan, prefinished hardwood floors throughout most of main level, neutral colors, tons of natural light because it is an end unit, his and hers closets in the master bedroom, large laundry room, a balcony off of the secondary bedroom that overlooks the common area/green space, private patio out back that is perfect for entertaining, plenty of storage space and so much more! Living here you are conveniently located to all that Ballantyne has to offer and you are within walking distance to Publix, Sprouts, McAlisters Deli and much more! The new Ballantyne Reimagined development will also be close by!

