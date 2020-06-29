All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

10350 Mcgoogan Ln

10350 Mcgoogan Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10350 Mcgoogan Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Townhome in Ballantyne - Property Id: 219254

Great, move-in ready END unit townhome in the Scots Hill neighborhood in Ballantyne! With over 1,100 heated square feet, this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home as all the right features! It has an open floor plan with a spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space, recessed lighting, a dining area and a breakfast area, living room with ceiling fan, prefinished hardwood floors throughout most of main level, neutral colors, tons of natural light because it is an end unit, his and hers closets in the master bedroom, large laundry room, a balcony off of the secondary bedroom that overlooks the common area/green space, private patio out back that is perfect for entertaining, plenty of storage space and so much more! Living here you are conveniently located to all that Ballantyne has to offer and you are within walking distance to Publix, Sprouts, McAlisters Deli and much more! The new Ballantyne Reimagined development will also be close by!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219254
Property Id 219254

(RLNE5528922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10350 Mcgoogan Ln have any available units?
10350 Mcgoogan Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10350 Mcgoogan Ln have?
Some of 10350 Mcgoogan Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10350 Mcgoogan Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10350 Mcgoogan Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10350 Mcgoogan Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 10350 Mcgoogan Ln is pet friendly.
Does 10350 Mcgoogan Ln offer parking?
No, 10350 Mcgoogan Ln does not offer parking.
Does 10350 Mcgoogan Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10350 Mcgoogan Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10350 Mcgoogan Ln have a pool?
No, 10350 Mcgoogan Ln does not have a pool.
Does 10350 Mcgoogan Ln have accessible units?
No, 10350 Mcgoogan Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10350 Mcgoogan Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10350 Mcgoogan Ln has units with dishwashers.
