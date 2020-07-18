All apartments in Charlotte
1034 Norland Road
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:53 PM

1034 Norland Road

1034 Norland Road · (704) 209-4072
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1034 Norland Road, Charlotte, NC 28205
Sheffield Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,525

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
yoga
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
yoga
3 Bedroom Ranch located in Eastway Park! Beautifully updated kitchen with granite counters, hardwood floors throughout, 3 bedrooms 1 bath, one car carport. Minutes to Plaza Midwood, NoDa, Uptown and South Park! Bike to Midwood restaurants, yoga, breweries and venues.
 $50 application fee per adult and $300 Binder Fee required with applications. Binder fee is refunded if Application is denied. APPLICATION & PAYMENT AT: www.ConradKlein.com/apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1034 Norland Road have any available units?
1034 Norland Road has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1034 Norland Road have?
Some of 1034 Norland Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1034 Norland Road currently offering any rent specials?
1034 Norland Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1034 Norland Road pet-friendly?
No, 1034 Norland Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1034 Norland Road offer parking?
Yes, 1034 Norland Road offers parking.
Does 1034 Norland Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1034 Norland Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1034 Norland Road have a pool?
No, 1034 Norland Road does not have a pool.
Does 1034 Norland Road have accessible units?
No, 1034 Norland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1034 Norland Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1034 Norland Road does not have units with dishwashers.
