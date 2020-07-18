1034 Norland Road

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors carport recently renovated yoga

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking yoga

3 Bedroom Ranch located in Eastway Park! Beautifully updated kitchen with granite counters, hardwood floors throughout, 3 bedrooms 1 bath, one car carport. Minutes to Plaza Midwood, NoDa, Uptown and South Park! Bike to Midwood restaurants, yoga, breweries and venues.

$50 application fee per adult and $300 Binder Fee required with applications. Binder fee is refunded if Application is denied. APPLICATION & PAYMENT AT: www.ConradKlein.com/apply

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.