Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

10319 Garrett Grigg Road

10319 Garrett Grigg Road · No Longer Available
Location

10319 Garrett Grigg Road, Charlotte, NC 28262
University City North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2BR/2.5BA Townhome in Mallard Glenn Village - Spacious 3 story unit with rec. room/den. End unit with lots of natural light. - Main living area has living room and dining area with a gas fireplace and deck access. Third floor has MBR with walk-in closet, tray ceiling and MBA. Lower level can be used as rec room or office. 1 car garage. Appliances include the refrigerator, electric cooktop with oven, microwave and dishwasher.
Washer/Dryer in good condition and remains as is but owner will not repair or replace. Unit is approx. 1,942sf. Owner just had brand new HVAC installed. New carpet in two floors, New vinyl flooring in Kitchen, All new toilets installed. Conveniently located close to shopping and I-85. No Pets allowed. Available now.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4935501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10319 Garrett Grigg Road have any available units?
10319 Garrett Grigg Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10319 Garrett Grigg Road have?
Some of 10319 Garrett Grigg Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10319 Garrett Grigg Road currently offering any rent specials?
10319 Garrett Grigg Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10319 Garrett Grigg Road pet-friendly?
No, 10319 Garrett Grigg Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10319 Garrett Grigg Road offer parking?
Yes, 10319 Garrett Grigg Road offers parking.
Does 10319 Garrett Grigg Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10319 Garrett Grigg Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10319 Garrett Grigg Road have a pool?
No, 10319 Garrett Grigg Road does not have a pool.
Does 10319 Garrett Grigg Road have accessible units?
No, 10319 Garrett Grigg Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10319 Garrett Grigg Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10319 Garrett Grigg Road has units with dishwashers.
