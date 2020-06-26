10319 Garrett Grigg Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

2BR/2.5BA Townhome in Mallard Glenn Village - Spacious 3 story unit with rec. room/den. End unit with lots of natural light. - Main living area has living room and dining area with a gas fireplace and deck access. Third floor has MBR with walk-in closet, tray ceiling and MBA. Lower level can be used as rec room or office. 1 car garage. Appliances include the refrigerator, electric cooktop with oven, microwave and dishwasher.

Washer/Dryer in good condition and remains as is but owner will not repair or replace. Unit is approx. 1,942sf. Owner just had brand new HVAC installed. New carpet in two floors, New vinyl flooring in Kitchen, All new toilets installed. Conveniently located close to shopping and I-85. No Pets allowed. Available now.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4935501)