Amenities

coffee bar bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities coffee bar bbq/grill

This beautiful home is located in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States.

Nearby schools include Mallard Creek High School and Mallard Creek Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are The Fresh Market, Pioneer Specialty Foods Inc and Harris Teeter. Nearby coffee shops include Kangaroo Express, Dunkin Donuts and Tropical Smoothie Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Dine In Style, Pizza Hut and Persis Biryani Indian Grill. 10317 Worsley Lane is near University of North Carolina. Please note that Dogs and Cat are not allowed.