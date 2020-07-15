All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:46 PM

1031 Spruce Street

1031 Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Location

1031 Spruce Street, Charlotte, NC 28203
Wilmore

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Short Term or Long Term Lease! Fabulous 2BR house in sought after WILMORE neighborhood in uptown Charlotte. Completely remodeled home. Open floor plan. Family room with fireplace. Brand new kitchen with granite countertop, new SS appliances, tile floors. Separate dining room. Brand new bathroom with tile floor and tile surround tub/shower. Two spacious bedroom. separate laundry room, washer/dryer included. outside patio and fenced large level backyard for all your entertainment. extra storage shed. Brand new HVAC and duct work. New driveway for multiple car parking. This is super deal. Must see! Price offered is for min 1 year lease. short term lease available at slightly higher rent.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1031 Spruce Street have any available units?
1031 Spruce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1031 Spruce Street have?
Some of 1031 Spruce Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1031 Spruce Street currently offering any rent specials?
1031 Spruce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1031 Spruce Street pet-friendly?
No, 1031 Spruce Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1031 Spruce Street offer parking?
Yes, 1031 Spruce Street offers parking.
Does 1031 Spruce Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1031 Spruce Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1031 Spruce Street have a pool?
No, 1031 Spruce Street does not have a pool.
Does 1031 Spruce Street have accessible units?
No, 1031 Spruce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1031 Spruce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1031 Spruce Street does not have units with dishwashers.
