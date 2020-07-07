10303 Columbia Crest Ct

Amenities

Great Price! Great Location! Great Home! - If your are looking for a home with extra living space this is it! Town home with over 2700 sq ft has been updated throughout. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, fresh paint, new fixtures and more! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings throughout. Eat in kitchen comes with vast counter space and cabinets. Master bedroom located downstairs has walk in closet, and private bath with dual vanities. 3 spacious bedrooms located upstairs with additional living area that could be utilized in a variety of ways. Private, screened in back patio perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Home comes with 2 stall Garage, and is conveniently located to I-485, Providence road, shopping, restaurants and much more! Call today to set your appointment 704.488.7897.



(RLNE5322692)