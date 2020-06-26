All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1030 Roanoke Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1030 Roanoke Avenue
Last updated October 29 2019 at 12:17 AM

1030 Roanoke Avenue

1030 Roanoke Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1030 Roanoke Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Sheffield Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Welcome to this gorgeous full brick home in the desired neighborhood of Eastway Park; just minutes from Uptown Charlotte, & Plaza Midwood & just walking distance from the Nature Preserve! Boasting a open concept living with 4bed/2.5bath flowing with beautiful hardwood floors. Spacious bedrooms & not to miss out on the separate in-law suite this home has to offer with its owner entrance featuring a bedroom with bath, living & kitchen. Enjoy the fenced backyard with huge patio perfect for a cookout or gettogether while still giving all the privacy. Just Minutes to Hwys, Transportation, Banks, Restaurants, Schools & list goes on. This home definitely won't let you down so stop by today for a tour.

Directions:Turn right onto Eastway Dr ,0.6 mi,Turn left onto Woodland Dr ,0.3 mi Turn right onto Roanoke Ave
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 Roanoke Avenue have any available units?
1030 Roanoke Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1030 Roanoke Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1030 Roanoke Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 Roanoke Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1030 Roanoke Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1030 Roanoke Avenue offer parking?
No, 1030 Roanoke Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1030 Roanoke Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 Roanoke Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 Roanoke Avenue have a pool?
No, 1030 Roanoke Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1030 Roanoke Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1030 Roanoke Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 Roanoke Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1030 Roanoke Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1030 Roanoke Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1030 Roanoke Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

511 Queens
511 Queens Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
Sterling Magnolia
3720 Wendwood Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28273
Element SouthPark
4425 Sharon Road
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte