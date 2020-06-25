Spacious 1 bedroom condo in the heart of Eastover in south Charlotte. Hardwood floors in all living spaces and bedroom. Tile floors in kitchen and baths. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Washer/dryer included. Updated lighting throughout. This unit comes with a carport. Spacious 1 bedroom condo in the heart of Eastover in south Charlotte. Hardwood floors in the living areas and bedrooms. Updated kitchen and bath. This unit comes with a covered parking spot. Washer/dryer and water included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 103 S Laurel Ave 82B have any available units?
103 S Laurel Ave 82B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 S Laurel Ave 82B have?
Some of 103 S Laurel Ave 82B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 S Laurel Ave 82B currently offering any rent specials?
103 S Laurel Ave 82B is not currently offering any rent specials.