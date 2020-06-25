103 S Laurel Ave 82B

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Spacious 1 bedroom condo in the heart of Eastover in south Charlotte. Hardwood floors in all living spaces and bedroom. Tile floors in kitchen and baths. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Washer/dryer included. Updated lighting throughout. This unit comes with a carport.

Spacious 1 bedroom condo in the heart of Eastover in south Charlotte. Hardwood floors in the living areas and bedrooms. Updated kitchen and bath. This unit comes with a covered parking spot. Washer/dryer and water included.