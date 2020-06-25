All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 20 2020 at 6:18 AM

103 S Laurel Ave 82B

103 S Laurel Ave · No Longer Available
Location

103 S Laurel Ave, Charlotte, NC 28207
Eastover

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious 1 bedroom condo in the heart of Eastover in south Charlotte. Hardwood floors in all living spaces and bedroom. Tile floors in kitchen and baths. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Washer/dryer included. Updated lighting throughout. This unit comes with a carport.
Spacious 1 bedroom condo in the heart of Eastover in south Charlotte. Hardwood floors in the living areas and bedrooms. Updated kitchen and bath. This unit comes with a covered parking spot. Washer/dryer and water included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 S Laurel Ave 82B have any available units?
103 S Laurel Ave 82B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 S Laurel Ave 82B have?
Some of 103 S Laurel Ave 82B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 S Laurel Ave 82B currently offering any rent specials?
103 S Laurel Ave 82B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 S Laurel Ave 82B pet-friendly?
No, 103 S Laurel Ave 82B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 103 S Laurel Ave 82B offer parking?
Yes, 103 S Laurel Ave 82B offers parking.
Does 103 S Laurel Ave 82B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 S Laurel Ave 82B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 S Laurel Ave 82B have a pool?
No, 103 S Laurel Ave 82B does not have a pool.
Does 103 S Laurel Ave 82B have accessible units?
No, 103 S Laurel Ave 82B does not have accessible units.
Does 103 S Laurel Ave 82B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 S Laurel Ave 82B has units with dishwashers.
