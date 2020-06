Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning microwave

Beautifully updated apartment with NEW central heating and air conditioning, kitchen including new cabinets, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances including stove, refrig, microwave, and dishwasher, wood look luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Bath has combination tub/shower w updated vanity, light mirror. Cozy second floor apartment with lots of storage space and located in convenient Thomasboro, easy access to Uptown, airport, I-85 and I-77.