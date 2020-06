Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Your clothes and your tooth brush are all you'll need to bring to move into this very well appointed Myers Park condo! This home has been professionally decorated and is located near the corner of two of the most beautiful streets in Charlotte. The entire building was completely renovated in 2008 and features covered, reserved parking and private covered terraces. All utilities except television and internet are included in the price.