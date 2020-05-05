All apartments in Charlotte
1019 E. 35th Street
1019 E. 35th Street

1019 East 35th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1019 East 35th Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NoDa Bungalow For Immediate Lease - Lovely home with original charm and character. Hardwoods throughout. Kitchen has new flooring with built in galley style table for dining. Abundant natural light and fresh paint throughout. Large rooms and open spaces make this a must see! Wrap around front porch. Lawn care and water included!
Garage is not included. Call today to set your appointment. 704-814-0461.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 E. 35th Street have any available units?
1019 E. 35th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1019 E. 35th Street have?
Some of 1019 E. 35th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 E. 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1019 E. 35th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 E. 35th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1019 E. 35th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1019 E. 35th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1019 E. 35th Street offers parking.
Does 1019 E. 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1019 E. 35th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 E. 35th Street have a pool?
No, 1019 E. 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1019 E. 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 1019 E. 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 E. 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1019 E. 35th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
