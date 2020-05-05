1019 E. 35th Street

1019 East 35th Street, Charlotte, NC 28205 North Charlotte
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
NoDa Bungalow For Immediate Lease - Lovely home with original charm and character. Hardwoods throughout. Kitchen has new flooring with built in galley style table for dining. Abundant natural light and fresh paint throughout. Large rooms and open spaces make this a must see! Wrap around front porch. Lawn care and water included! Garage is not included. Call today to set your appointment. 704-814-0461.
(RLNE2001825)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
