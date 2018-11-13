All apartments in Charlotte
1016 Queens Road

1016 Queens Road · No Longer Available
Location

1016 Queens Road, Charlotte, NC 28207
Myers Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Highly sought after location!! 3bdrm/2.5bath end-unit condo in the heart of Myers Park. Largest floor plan in the complex. 9' ceilings. Huge living room w/ large bay window and wood burning fireplace. Wonderful private patio off the master bedroom - only unit with covered patio in complex. Master bedroom with huge walk-in closet. Two spacious secondary bedrooms with shared full bath. Approx 95sqft storage room located behind the condo. Convenient covered parking. Quiet condo complex. Short distance to Atrium Health's Main Hospital, Charlotte's Greenway pedestrian path, Kings Street Farmers Market, parks, playgrounds, restaurants, shopping and SO much more! Requires an extensive background & credit check for all potential candidates. Total monthly income per household should exceed 3 times the rental amount. Please call for additional information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 Queens Road have any available units?
1016 Queens Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1016 Queens Road have?
Some of 1016 Queens Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 Queens Road currently offering any rent specials?
1016 Queens Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 Queens Road pet-friendly?
No, 1016 Queens Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1016 Queens Road offer parking?
Yes, 1016 Queens Road offers parking.
Does 1016 Queens Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 Queens Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 Queens Road have a pool?
No, 1016 Queens Road does not have a pool.
Does 1016 Queens Road have accessible units?
No, 1016 Queens Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 Queens Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016 Queens Road has units with dishwashers.
