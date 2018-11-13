1016 Queens Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground

Highly sought after location!! 3bdrm/2.5bath end-unit condo in the heart of Myers Park. Largest floor plan in the complex. 9' ceilings. Huge living room w/ large bay window and wood burning fireplace. Wonderful private patio off the master bedroom - only unit with covered patio in complex. Master bedroom with huge walk-in closet. Two spacious secondary bedrooms with shared full bath. Approx 95sqft storage room located behind the condo. Convenient covered parking. Quiet condo complex. Short distance to Atrium Health's Main Hospital, Charlotte's Greenway pedestrian path, Kings Street Farmers Market, parks, playgrounds, restaurants, shopping and SO much more! Requires an extensive background & credit check for all potential candidates. Total monthly income per household should exceed 3 times the rental amount. Please call for additional information.