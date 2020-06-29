10144 Forest Landing Drive

Amenities

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Close to UNC Charlotte Campus

- Easy access to I-485

- Lawn care Included!

- Community Pool access with key card provided.

- Numerous local parks in the area, including dog parks!

- Kitchen with granite counters & stainless-steel appliances!

(refrigerator, stove, microwave, & dishwasher)

- Two upstairs bedrooms with their own bathrooms!

- Washer and Dryer included upstairs, as a courtesy!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No smoking inside.

- Up to 2 pets weighing 30 lbs. or less are permitted.

(with pets there is a $350 nonrefundable deposit)

- Application Fee is $40 per adult

- Parking passes will be provided.

- Water and waste service included with rent. HOA paid by the owner.

- gas, electric, & cable connected and paid by tenant.



