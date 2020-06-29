10144 Forest Landing Drive

Amenities
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Close to UNC Charlotte Campus
- Easy access to I-485
- Lawn care Included!
- Community Pool access with key card provided.
- Numerous local parks in the area, including dog parks!
- Kitchen with granite counters & stainless-steel appliances!
(refrigerator, stove, microwave, & dishwasher)
- Two upstairs bedrooms with their own bathrooms!
- Washer and Dryer included upstairs, as a courtesy!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No smoking inside.
- Up to 2 pets weighing 30 lbs. or less are permitted.
(with pets there is a $350 nonrefundable deposit)
- Application Fee is $40 per adult
- Parking passes will be provided.
- Water and waste service included with rent. HOA paid by the owner.
- gas, electric, & cable connected and paid by tenant.
Amenities: Cable Ready, Guest Parking, HOA Community, patio, high speed internet, washer & dryer