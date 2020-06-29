10135 Alvarado Way

Amenities

Perfectly located 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home in desirable Stone Creek Ranch, with master bedroom on main. Features include attached 2 car garage, stacked stone & vinyl exterior, 2 story ceiling in great room, quartz counter tops & walk-in pantry in kitchen, main level master bedroom with large his & hers closets, spacious loft on first floor, updated light fixtures and ceiling fans, fenced back yard. Close to community playground and swimming pool. Excellent schools. Very close to i-485.

Elementary School: Polo Ridge (walking distance - 18 min).

Middle School: J M Robinson. High School: Ardrey Kell.



No Section 8.

Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package(not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.



