10135 Alvarado Way

Amenities
Perfectly located 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home in desirable Stone Creek Ranch, with master bedroom on main. Features include attached 2 car garage, stacked stone & vinyl exterior, 2 story ceiling in great room, quartz counter tops & walk-in pantry in kitchen, main level master bedroom with large his & hers closets, spacious loft on first floor, updated light fixtures and ceiling fans, fenced back yard. Close to community playground and swimming pool. Excellent schools. Very close to i-485.
Elementary School: Polo Ridge (walking distance - 18 min).
Middle School: J M Robinson. High School: Ardrey Kell.
No Section 8.
Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package(not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.