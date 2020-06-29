All apartments in Charlotte
10135 Alvarado Way
10135 Alvarado Way

10135 Alvarado Way · No Longer Available
Location

10135 Alvarado Way, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
key fob access
Perfectly located 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home in desirable Stone Creek Ranch, with master bedroom on main. Features include attached 2 car garage, stacked stone & vinyl exterior, 2 story ceiling in great room, quartz counter tops & walk-in pantry in kitchen, main level master bedroom with large his & hers closets, spacious loft on first floor, updated light fixtures and ceiling fans, fenced back yard. Close to community playground and swimming pool. Excellent schools. Very close to i-485.
Elementary School: Polo Ridge (walking distance - 18 min).
Middle School: J M Robinson. High School: Ardrey Kell.

No Section 8.
Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package(not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.

Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you: https://www.smartshieldpropertymanagement.com/charlotte-property-management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10135 Alvarado Way have any available units?
10135 Alvarado Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10135 Alvarado Way have?
Some of 10135 Alvarado Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10135 Alvarado Way currently offering any rent specials?
10135 Alvarado Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10135 Alvarado Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10135 Alvarado Way is pet friendly.
Does 10135 Alvarado Way offer parking?
Yes, 10135 Alvarado Way offers parking.
Does 10135 Alvarado Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10135 Alvarado Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10135 Alvarado Way have a pool?
Yes, 10135 Alvarado Way has a pool.
Does 10135 Alvarado Way have accessible units?
No, 10135 Alvarado Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10135 Alvarado Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10135 Alvarado Way does not have units with dishwashers.

