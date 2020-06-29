10121 Balmoral Circle

Amenities

Note: This Property is now Leased pending New Residents Move-In.



One of the Finest and Largest Executive Homes for Rent in one of the Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Charlotte!



Fabulous European Estate Home with Deep Rich French Character in Upscale Park Crossing.



Pink Marble Foyer Entrance with a Grand French Crystal Chandelier and Sweeping Staircase with Hand-Finished Hardwood, this Home Showcases all the Formals and so Much More; 2 Master Suites and a Live-In Au Pair Suite or Mother-in-Law Suite, Phenomenal Owners Suite with Luxurious Soaking Bath, Tile, Walk-Ins and Sitting Area, Huge Kitchen with Upscale Custom Cabinets and Pantry, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter-tops, Island Cook-top with 2nd Sink, Breakfast Bar, both Formal Dining Room and Wet Bar, Breakfast area, Gorgeous Italian Stucco Sun-room Patio off Kitchen, Fireplaces and Built-Ins throughout the Home, Hearth Room, Living Room, Huge Laundry Room, Finished Basement with Walk-Out Huge Slate Terrace, Formal Office with more Built-Ins and a Fireplace, Game Room, Bonus Room and more!



A Perfect Home for any Large Family, Great for Corporate Relocation or Corporate Housing, includes Full-Service 24/7 Property Management Support and Services for Resident Family. All Utilities and Services, Including Maid and Concierge Services, can be Provided too!



Easy Quick Access to I-485, 15 Minutes to Airport, 10 Minutes to South Park, Upscale Shopping and Restaurants Close by.



Call to Schedule Showing 704-815-9300

Rently Self-Showing is Not Available for this Home

Contact us to schedule a showing.