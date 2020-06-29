All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:46 PM

10121 Balmoral Circle

10121 Balmoral Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10121 Balmoral Circle, Charlotte, NC 28210
Park Crossing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
concierge
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
game room
on-site laundry
Note: This Property is now Leased pending New Residents Move-In.

One of the Finest and Largest Executive Homes for Rent in one of the Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Charlotte!

Fabulous European Estate Home with Deep Rich French Character in Upscale Park Crossing.

Pink Marble Foyer Entrance with a Grand French Crystal Chandelier and Sweeping Staircase with Hand-Finished Hardwood, this Home Showcases all the Formals and so Much More; 2 Master Suites and a Live-In Au Pair Suite or Mother-in-Law Suite, Phenomenal Owners Suite with Luxurious Soaking Bath, Tile, Walk-Ins and Sitting Area, Huge Kitchen with Upscale Custom Cabinets and Pantry, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter-tops, Island Cook-top with 2nd Sink, Breakfast Bar, both Formal Dining Room and Wet Bar, Breakfast area, Gorgeous Italian Stucco Sun-room Patio off Kitchen, Fireplaces and Built-Ins throughout the Home, Hearth Room, Living Room, Huge Laundry Room, Finished Basement with Walk-Out Huge Slate Terrace, Formal Office with more Built-Ins and a Fireplace, Game Room, Bonus Room and more!

A Perfect Home for any Large Family, Great for Corporate Relocation or Corporate Housing, includes Full-Service 24/7 Property Management Support and Services for Resident Family. All Utilities and Services, Including Maid and Concierge Services, can be Provided too!

Easy Quick Access to I-485, 15 Minutes to Airport, 10 Minutes to South Park, Upscale Shopping and Restaurants Close by.

Call to Schedule Showing 704-815-9300
Rently Self-Showing is Not Available for this Home
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10121 Balmoral Circle have any available units?
10121 Balmoral Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10121 Balmoral Circle have?
Some of 10121 Balmoral Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10121 Balmoral Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10121 Balmoral Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10121 Balmoral Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 10121 Balmoral Circle is pet friendly.
Does 10121 Balmoral Circle offer parking?
No, 10121 Balmoral Circle does not offer parking.
Does 10121 Balmoral Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10121 Balmoral Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10121 Balmoral Circle have a pool?
No, 10121 Balmoral Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10121 Balmoral Circle have accessible units?
No, 10121 Balmoral Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10121 Balmoral Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 10121 Balmoral Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
