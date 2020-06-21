1012 Vanizer Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Totally renovated 2BR, 1BA in historic Enderly Park, less than 1 mile from Uptown. This all brick home w/arched porch overlooking the city, features a transitional floor plan w/open living area & hardwood floors throughout. BRs have large walk-in closets w/ceiling fans. Bathroom offers a custom tile shower. KIT features ceramic tiled floor, new stainless steel appliances, new cabinets w/soft-close doors/drawers & granite countertops & laundry room w/washer/dryer. Mudroom off of the kitchen leads to a deck & a beautiful fenced in back yard. There is also a garage for storage. This home features all new HVAC, windows, tankless hot water heater, LED recessed lighting, ceiling fans, LED security lighting, & attic storage. This home is located close to the Irwin and Stewart Creek Green-way, with easy access to I-77 & I-85. It is also easy steps away from; Pinky’s Westside Grill, Rhino Market, Town Brewery, & Lucky Dog Bark and Brew. No-smoking please. Pet-friendly (1 pet under 35 pounds). For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com