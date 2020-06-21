All apartments in Charlotte
1012 Vanizer Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 6:56 PM

1012 Vanizer Street

1012 Vanizer Street · (704) 628-7096
Location

1012 Vanizer Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1092 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Totally renovated 2BR, 1BA in historic Enderly Park, less than 1 mile from Uptown. This all brick home w/arched porch overlooking the city, features a transitional floor plan w/open living area & hardwood floors throughout. BRs have large walk-in closets w/ceiling fans. Bathroom offers a custom tile shower. KIT features ceramic tiled floor, new stainless steel appliances, new cabinets w/soft-close doors/drawers & granite countertops & laundry room w/washer/dryer. Mudroom off of the kitchen leads to a deck & a beautiful fenced in back yard. There is also a garage for storage. This home features all new HVAC, windows, tankless hot water heater, LED recessed lighting, ceiling fans, LED security lighting, & attic storage. This home is located close to the Irwin and Stewart Creek Green-way, with easy access to I-77 & I-85. It is also easy steps away from; Pinky’s Westside Grill, Rhino Market, Town Brewery, & Lucky Dog Bark and Brew. No-smoking please. Pet-friendly (1 pet under 35 pounds). For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Vanizer Street have any available units?
1012 Vanizer Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1012 Vanizer Street have?
Some of 1012 Vanizer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 Vanizer Street currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Vanizer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Vanizer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1012 Vanizer Street is pet friendly.
Does 1012 Vanizer Street offer parking?
Yes, 1012 Vanizer Street does offer parking.
Does 1012 Vanizer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1012 Vanizer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Vanizer Street have a pool?
No, 1012 Vanizer Street does not have a pool.
Does 1012 Vanizer Street have accessible units?
No, 1012 Vanizer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Vanizer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1012 Vanizer Street has units with dishwashers.
