Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished Property Amenities hot tub

Great Corporate Executive Rental. Home is fully furnished and rent includes all utilities. Home is Available from September 18, 2019 through May 21, 2020. Seeking a 6-8 month lease. Home is on the main channel of Lake Wylie with great water views, plenty of privacy and only 2 miles from I485 and 15 minutes to Uptown. Please contact Bill Wright at 704-541-1100 with any questions or to set up an appointment to view this great property.