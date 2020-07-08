10075 Revolution Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Bottom floor! This home will not last long! Open floor plan greets you upon entry, the true beauty of this condo is best accentuated by the sunlight bouncing off the hardwood floors. Enjoy the peace and quiet on your patio, accessible from the master bedroom and living room. Spacious bedrooms perfect for any living situation. Private bath in master. Second bath provides access from the bedroom and also the hall. Washer and dryer hookups. Enjoy all the wonderful things this community has to offer with an upgraded touch from the standard layout. Luxury meets convenience here! Lock in your new home TODAY!



Self-tour. Go to www.rentbottomline.com to schedule or apply!