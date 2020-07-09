10074 Pergola View Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly fire pit pool

End Unit Townhome with Convenient Location - Three bedroom end unit. Master on main, 2 full baths. The upper level has 1 bedroom and an additional bedroom/bonus room. Vaulted great room with fireplace. Recently painted. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Terrific extended outdoor back patio w/fire pit, and electric outlet in retaining wall. Great for entertaining. Beautifully maintained community with gazebo, walking areas and pool. Washer and dryer, security system, and the custom back patio awning. New refrigerator included.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5771648)