Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

10074 Pergola View Court

10074 Pergola View Court · No Longer Available
Location

10074 Pergola View Court, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
pool
End Unit Townhome with Convenient Location - Three bedroom end unit. Master on main, 2 full baths. The upper level has 1 bedroom and an additional bedroom/bonus room. Vaulted great room with fireplace. Recently painted. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Terrific extended outdoor back patio w/fire pit, and electric outlet in retaining wall. Great for entertaining. Beautifully maintained community with gazebo, walking areas and pool. Washer and dryer, security system, and the custom back patio awning. New refrigerator included.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5771648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10074 Pergola View Court have any available units?
10074 Pergola View Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10074 Pergola View Court have?
Some of 10074 Pergola View Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10074 Pergola View Court currently offering any rent specials?
10074 Pergola View Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10074 Pergola View Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10074 Pergola View Court is pet friendly.
Does 10074 Pergola View Court offer parking?
No, 10074 Pergola View Court does not offer parking.
Does 10074 Pergola View Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10074 Pergola View Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10074 Pergola View Court have a pool?
Yes, 10074 Pergola View Court has a pool.
Does 10074 Pergola View Court have accessible units?
No, 10074 Pergola View Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10074 Pergola View Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10074 Pergola View Court does not have units with dishwashers.

