All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1007 Lomond Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1007 Lomond Avenue
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

1007 Lomond Avenue

1007 Lomond Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1007 Lomond Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills South

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Druid Hills 2 Bedroom Home - Charming 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom, one level home in Druid Hills. New laminate flooring throughout the house, with carpet in the bedrooms. Freshly painted, this home also offers lots of natural lighting. Completely renovated bathroom equipped with a new vanity, new toilet, and new tub. Mini Blinds and appliances such as a range and refrigerator will be installed at move in. Beautiful, nice sized backyard! NO PETS!

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5314911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 Lomond Avenue have any available units?
1007 Lomond Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1007 Lomond Avenue have?
Some of 1007 Lomond Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 Lomond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Lomond Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Lomond Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1007 Lomond Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1007 Lomond Avenue offer parking?
No, 1007 Lomond Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1007 Lomond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 Lomond Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Lomond Avenue have a pool?
No, 1007 Lomond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1007 Lomond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1007 Lomond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Lomond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 Lomond Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Parkwood at Optimist Park
1700 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte