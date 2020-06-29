1007 Lomond Avenue

Amenities

Druid Hills 2 Bedroom Home - Charming 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom, one level home in Druid Hills. New laminate flooring throughout the house, with carpet in the bedrooms. Freshly painted, this home also offers lots of natural lighting. Completely renovated bathroom equipped with a new vanity, new toilet, and new tub. Mini Blinds and appliances such as a range and refrigerator will be installed at move in. Beautiful, nice sized backyard! NO PETS!



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



No Pets Allowed



